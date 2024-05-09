GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Here are the big stories from Tamil Nadu today

Welcome to the Tamil Nadu Today newsletter, your guide from The Hindu on the major news stories to follow today. Curated and written by Lalitha Ranjani

Published - May 09, 2024 05:35 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Preparations are underway at the Government rose garden for the rose show in Udhagamandalam

Preparations are underway at the Government rose garden for the rose show in Udhagamandalam | Photo Credit: M. Sathyamoorthy

1. Seven feared dead in fire accident

Seven workers, including five women, are feared killed in fire accident in Sudarshan fireworks unit in Sivakasi of Virudhunagar district.

2. ‘Savukku’ Shankar arrest | Consider plea to shift from Coimbatore central prison: Madras HC

The Madras High Court closed a habeas corpus petition (HCP) filed by the mother of YouTuber ‘Savukku’ Shankar alias A. Shankar after directing the prison authorities to consider her representation for shifting her son from Coimbatore central prison to any other prison since she complained of custodial violence and feared threat to his life.

‘Savukku’ Shankar underwent medical check-up in Coimbatore based a court direction, following allegations of custodial torture.

The Cyber Crime Wing of Greater Chennai City Police formally arrested ‘Savukku’ Shankar in connection with two cases booked against following two complaints - one by journalist Sandhya Ravishankar and another by Tamilar Munnetra Padai founder Veeralakshmi.

3. Udhayakumar counters R.S.Bharathi, alleges irregularities in Nanganallur Cooperative Building Society

AIADMK senior leader R.B. Udhayakumar said when his party comes to power in Tamil Nadu, an investigation would be taken up into the alleged irregularities in the Nanganallur Cooperative Building Society.

In a statement, Mr. Udhayakumar referred to social media posts about the alleged irregularities in the Society and contended: “Let me remind you that this government would change.. Then, those issues would be taken up for investigation”.

The former Minister’s remarks came against the backdrop of Mr. Bharathi making certain comments against AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami for criticising the M.K. Stalin government.

Related Topics

Tamil Nadu

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.