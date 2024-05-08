ADVERTISEMENT

Here are the big stories from Tamil Nadu today

Published - May 08, 2024 05:12 pm IST

Welcome to the Tamil Nadu Today newsletter, your guide from The Hindu on the major news stories to follow today. Curated and written by Lalitha Ranjani

The Hindu Bureau

People wade through the waterlogged street, due to heavy rain in Vellore. | Photo Credit: C. Venkatachalapathy

1. ‘Savukku’ Shankar arrest | Madras HC calls for legal services authority report on his health condition

The Madras High Court called for a report from Coimbatore District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) after being informed that the latter had deputed three empanelled lawyers and an orthopaedician to check on YouTuber ‘Savukku’ Shankar alias A. Shankar’s health following complaints of custodial violence inside the Coimbatore central prison.

2. ‘Savukku’ Shankar arrest | ‘DMK government cannot handle criticism’

The DMK government has resorted to the age-old practice of filing ganja possession cases against those who criticise it, said Vanathi Srinivasan, the BJP’s All India Mahila Morcha President and the Coimbatore South MLA.

Ms. Srinivasan was referring to the recent arrest of, and cases filed against, YouTuber ‘Savukku’ Shankar. 

3. C. Velayudhan, the first BJP MLA in T.N., dies

C. Velayudhan, 74, the first person representing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to become a Member of the Legislative Assembly in Tamil Nadu, passed away.

In the 1996 Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly elections, Mr. Velayudham contested from the Padmanabhapuram seat in Kanniyakumari district. He won the seat by defeating Bala Janathipathy, the DMK nominee, by a margin of 4,540 votes.

