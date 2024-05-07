ADVERTISEMENT

Here are the big stories from Tamil Nadu today

May 07, 2024 05:14 pm | Updated 05:14 pm IST

Welcome to the Tamil Nadu Today newsletter, your guide from The Hindu on the major news stories to follow today. Curated and written by Lalitha Ranjani

The Hindu Bureau

The Corporation authorities have beautified the walls below flyovers with huge and beautiful paintings representing the life and times of Thoothukudi to bring some kind of relief to the pedestrians and motorists as well as to prevent pasting of posters. | Photo Credit: N. Rajesh

1. E-pass system comes into effect at Kodaikanal, Nilgiris

The e-pass system which is being implemented in the Nilgiris and Kodaikanal on the orders of the Madras High Court, came into force today.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tourists visiting the Nilgiris and Kodaikanal will have to apply for the e-pass which is generated automatically as soon as the details are filled out on the website - https://epass.tnega.org/ from May 7 to June 30.

2. Salem police too files case against ‘Savukku’ Shankar

Following the Coimbatore cybercrime police, the Salem cybercrime police registered a case against YouTuber A. Shankar alias ‘Savukku’ Shankar for allegedly making derogatory remarks regarding women police personnel in Tamil Nadu.

ADVERTISEMENT

Currently, Mr. Shankar, who was arrested in Coimbatore on May 4 on the same charges is lodged at Coimbatore Central Prison.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

3. Class XII exam results | CM Stalin felicitates caste violence survivor Chinnadurai, transperson Nivetha

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin felicitated M. Chinnadurai, a survivor of caste-based violence in Tirunelveli district in 2023, who emerged successful in the class 12 State board examinations by securing 496 marks out of 600.

Mr. Stalin also felicitated Nivetha A., the only transperson student among the 7,60,606 students who appeared for and cleared the public exams this year. Minister for School Education Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena and senior officials were present on the occasion, at the Secretariat.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Tamil Nadu

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US