Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Here are the big stories from Tamil Nadu today

Welcome to the Tamil Nadu Today newsletter, your guide from The Hindu on the major news stories to follow today. Curated and written by Lalitha Ranjani

May 07, 2024 05:14 pm | Updated 05:14 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
The Corporation authorities have beautified the walls below flyovers with huge and beautiful paintings representing the life and times of Thoothukudi to bring some kind of relief to the pedestrians and motorists as well as to prevent pasting of posters.

The Corporation authorities have beautified the walls below flyovers with huge and beautiful paintings representing the life and times of Thoothukudi to bring some kind of relief to the pedestrians and motorists as well as to prevent pasting of posters. | Photo Credit: N. Rajesh

1. E-pass system comes into effect at Kodaikanal, Nilgiris

The e-pass system which is being implemented in the Nilgiris and Kodaikanal on the orders of the Madras High Court, came into force today.

Tourists visiting the Nilgiris and Kodaikanal will have to apply for the e-pass which is generated automatically as soon as the details are filled out on the website - https://epass.tnega.org/ from May 7 to June 30.

2. Salem police too files case against ‘Savukku’ Shankar

Following the Coimbatore cybercrime police, the Salem cybercrime police registered a case against YouTuber A. Shankar alias ‘Savukku’ Shankar for allegedly making derogatory remarks regarding women police personnel in Tamil Nadu.

Currently, Mr. Shankar, who was arrested in Coimbatore on May 4 on the same charges is lodged at Coimbatore Central Prison.

3. Class XII exam results | CM Stalin felicitates caste violence survivor Chinnadurai, transperson Nivetha

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin felicitated M. Chinnadurai, a survivor of caste-based violence in Tirunelveli district in 2023, who emerged successful in the class 12 State board examinations by securing 496 marks out of 600.

Mr. Stalin also felicitated Nivetha A., the only transperson student among the 7,60,606 students who appeared for and cleared the public exams this year. Minister for School Education Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena and senior officials were present on the occasion, at the Secretariat.

