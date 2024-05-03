ADVERTISEMENT

Here are the big stories from Tamil Nadu today

May 03, 2024 05:38 pm | Updated 05:38 pm IST

Welcome to the Tamil Nadu Today newsletter, your guide from The Hindu on the major news stories to follow today. Curated and written by Lalitha Ranjani

The Hindu Bureau

A resident after collecting drinking water from the pond of the Seguttu Ayyanar temple in Sivaganga district | Photo Credit: G. Moorthy

1. Pregnant woman dies after falling off moving train

A 21-year-old pregnant woman died after falling off a moving express train in Mampakkam near Vriddhachalam in Cuddalore district last night.

The victim was identified as Kasturi, wife of Suresh of Melnilainallur near Sankarankovil in Tenkasi district.

Police said the couple, residing in Chennai, had, along with their relatives, boarded the Kollam Express last evening to go to Melnilai Nallur, for a baby shower function organised by Kasturi’s family.

2. Nilgiris residents who own vehicles registered in other districts also have to get e-pass

Nilgiris residents, who own vehicles that are registered outside of the Nilgiris will need to get an e-pass from the Regional Transport Office in Udhagamandalam to continue using their vehicles without hassle within the district, a press release stated.

3. Rahul Gandhi has abandoned people of Wayanad: Annamalai

By deciding to contest from the Rae Bareli Lok Sabha seat in Uttar Pradesh after the conclusion of polls in Kerala, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi “abandoned” the people of Wayanad, contended T.N. BJP president K. Annamalai

