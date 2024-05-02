GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Here are the big stories from Tamil Nadu today

Welcome to the Tamil Nadu Today newsletter, your guide from The Hindu on the major news stories to follow today. Curated and written by Lalitha Ranjani

May 02, 2024 07:52 pm | Updated 07:52 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
A vendor quenching thirst to beat the heat on scorching sun in Vellore on May 2, 2024

A vendor quenching thirst to beat the heat on scorching sun in Vellore on May 2, 2024 | Photo Credit: C. Venkatachalapathy

1. Virudhunagar blast | Negligence led to explosion: police

Virudhunagar district police have blamed negligent handling of explosives by the workers at the explosive storage unit in Kariyapatti for the blast that claimed three lives yesterday.

The first information report registered by Aviyoor police revealed that the three workers were not given any safety gears. Similarly, no proper supervision was done even as the explosives were being handled at the storage unit. 

The operators of the quarry and explosive godown handed over ₹12 lakh to the legal heirs of each of the three deceased workers.

2. Two critical after eating chicken rice

A 67-year-old father and his 41-year-old daughter are getting treatment at a critical stage after eating chicken rice. The hotel that provided the rice was sealed by Namakkal district administration.

3. Nilgiris district administration urged to cancel summer festivals due to water shortage

The Coonoor Consumer Protection Association has urged the Nilgiris district administration to cancel the summer tourist festival season due to the impending water crisis that has already begun affecting residents of the district’s major towns.

In a letter to the Nilgiris district collector, M. Aruna, S. Manogaran, president of the association, questioned the rationale of hosting summer festivals, including the flower show, rose show and fruit show in a year where local residents are facing water shortages.

He said the towns of Udhagamandalam and Coonoor in particular, apart from already facing water shortages, was also being negatively impacted by unrestricted tourism. 

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.