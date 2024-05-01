May 01, 2024 06:42 pm | Updated 06:42 pm IST

1. Three killed in blast at explosive storage unit

Three persons were killed in a blast while handling high volume of explosives at an explosive storage unit at Keezha Uppiligundu near Kariyapatti in Virudhunagar district on Wednesday, May 1, 2024.

The deceased were identified as A. Kandasamy (49) of T. Pudupatti, Madurai district, R. Gurusamy (55) of Sivagiri and S. Periyadurai (27) of Kadayanallur, both from Tenkasi district.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin said solatium would be provided to kin of those who were killed in Yercaud bus accident and stone quarry explosion in Virudhunagar after getting permission from the Election Commission

2. Nilgiris district administration awaits State government’s instructions on e-passes

The Nilgiris district administration is awaiting instructions from the Tamil Nadu government on implementing the Madras High Court’s order mandating the obtaining of electronic passes (e-passes) for tourists entering the district from May 7 to June 30.

The exercise is being done to estimate the number of vehicles entering the ecologically-fragile district of Nilgiris and the hill station of Kodaikanal in Dindigul district, where uncontrolled tourism has led to massive destruction of the biosphere reserves.

3. Four die in road accident

Four members of a family were killed when the car they were travelling in had a head-on collision with another car coming in the opposite direction on the Sathyamangalam - Mettupalayam Road in Erode district late last night.

