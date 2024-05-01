GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Here are the big stories from Tamil Nadu today

Welcome to the Tamil Nadu Today newsletter, your guide from The Hindu on the major news stories to follow today. Curated and written by Lalitha Ranjani

May 01, 2024 06:42 pm | Updated 06:42 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Debris of an explosive storage unit that was razed to ground following a blast near Kariyapatti in Virudhunagar district on May 1, 2024

Debris of an explosive storage unit that was razed to ground following a blast near Kariyapatti in Virudhunagar district on May 1, 2024 | Photo Credit: R. Ashok

1. Three killed in blast at explosive storage unit

Three persons were killed in a blast while handling high volume of explosives at an explosive storage unit at Keezha Uppiligundu near Kariyapatti in Virudhunagar district on Wednesday, May 1, 2024.

The deceased were identified as A. Kandasamy (49) of T. Pudupatti, Madurai district, R. Gurusamy (55) of Sivagiri and S. Periyadurai (27) of Kadayanallur, both from Tenkasi district.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin said solatium would be provided to kin of those who were killed in Yercaud bus accident and stone quarry explosion in Virudhunagar after getting permission from the Election Commission

2. Nilgiris district administration awaits State government’s instructions on e-passes

The Nilgiris district administration is awaiting instructions from the Tamil Nadu government on implementing the Madras High Court’s order mandating the obtaining of electronic passes (e-passes) for tourists entering the district from May 7 to June 30.

The exercise is being done to estimate the number of vehicles entering the ecologically-fragile district of Nilgiris and the hill station of Kodaikanal in Dindigul district, where uncontrolled tourism has led to massive destruction of the biosphere reserves.

3. Four die in road accident

Four members of a family were killed when the car they were travelling in had a head-on collision with another car coming in the opposite direction on the Sathyamangalam - Mettupalayam Road in Erode district late last night.

Related Topics

Tamil Nadu

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.