Here are the big stories from Tamil Nadu today

Welcome to the Tamil Nadu Today newsletter, your guide from The Hindu on the major news stories to follow today. Curated and written by Lalitha Ranjani

April 29, 2024 06:55 pm | Updated 06:55 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Nirmala Devi, a former faculty member of Mathematics department of Devanga Arts College in Aruppukottai. File

Nirmala Devi, a former faculty member of Mathematics department of Devanga Arts College in Aruppukottai. File | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

1. Former college faculty Nirmala Devi convicted

A Fast Track Mahila Court in Srivilliputtur convicted Nirmala Devi, a former assistant professor at the Devanga Arts College in Arupukottai, in what became a sensational case, on charges of attempting to traffic four girl students of the college in 2018

However, the judge, T. T. Bagavathiammal acquitted two other accused persons in the case, V. Murugan, an assistant professor of Madurai Kamaraj University (MKU), and S. Karuppasamy, a former research scholar at MKU.

The quantum of sentence for Nirmala Devi will be pronounced on Tuesday, April 30. 

2. E-pass mandatory to enter the Nilgiris, Kodaikanal between May 7 and June 30: Madras HC

All motor vehicles wanting to enter the Nilgiris and Kodaikanal between May 7 and June 30 must obtain electronic passes (e-passes) to help the district administrations collect data regarding the number and types of vehicles entering the two hill stations, the number of tourists visiting them during the summer season and so on, the Madras High Court has ordered.

3. Senthilbalaji played a central, pivotal role in job racket scam, ED tells Supreme Court

The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) maintained in the Supreme Court that former Tamil Nadu Minister V. Senthilbalaji played a “central and pivotal role” in the “job racket scam” during the period 2014-2015.

“Petitioner is wilfully not cooperating with the commencement of the trial. He is not complying with the Madras High Court to complete the trial in three months,” the affidavit filed by the ED said.

