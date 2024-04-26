April 26, 2024 07:29 pm | Updated 07:29 pm IST

1. Seizure of ₹3.98 crore linked to Nainar Nagenthran | Case transferred to CB-CID

Tamil Nadu Director General of Police Shankar Jiwal has ordered transferring of investigation into the seizure of Rs. 3.99 crore cash in Tambaram in the run up to the recent Lok Sabha elections in Tamil Nadu, to CB-CID.

2. Elephant found dead without tusks

A wild elephant, aged between 18 and 20 years, was found dead with its tusks missing at the Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve in Talavadi Hills, Erode district.

3. Madras HC refrains from passing orders on plea to disclose candidates’ health condition

The Madras High Court refrained from passing any orders on a writ petition that had insisted that those wanting to contest in Parliamentary, Assembly or local body polls should be mandated to disclose their health conditions and ailments, if any, at the time of filing nominations.

The First Division Bench of Chief Justice Sanjay V. Gangapurwala and Justice D. Bharatha Chakravarthy said they did not want to pass any kind of orders in this case in the midst of the ongoing Lok Sabha polls.