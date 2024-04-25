April 25, 2024 06:10 pm | Updated 06:10 pm IST

1. Disproportionate assets case | Former sub-registrar Janakiraman, wife sentenced to imprisonment

The Special Court for Prevention of Corruption Act, Tiruchi convicted and sentenced a former sub-registrar V. Janakiraman, 79, and his wife J. Vasanthi, 65, to undergo five-year rigorous imprisonment each in a disproportionate assets case that was booked against them in 2001 by the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti Corruption (DVAC).

2. Nainar Nagenthran to appear before Tambaram police on May 2

BJP leader and Tirunelveli Lok Sabha candidate Nainar Nagenthran said he has received the summons issued by the Tambaram police directing him to appear before them in connection with the seizure of unaccounted cash amounts to ₹3.99 crore from three passengers of Chennai Egmore - Tirunelveli Nellai Superfast Express at Tambaram railway station on April 7.

3. Tamil Nadu Mahila Congress to protest against PM for his remarks on mangalsutra

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president K. Selvaperunthagai said the State Mahila Congress would organise a protest against Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his remarks that Congress “would not spare even the mangalsutra of women”.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.