ADVERTISEMENT

Here are the big stories from Tamil Nadu today

April 25, 2024 06:10 pm | Updated 06:10 pm IST

Welcome to the Tamil Nadu Today newsletter, your guide from The Hindu on the major news stories to follow today. Curated and written by Lalitha Ranjani

The Hindu Bureau

Chess player D. Gukesh who won the FIDE Candidate Tournament, arrived at the Chennai airport on April 25, 2024 | Photo Credit: B. Velankanni Raj

1. Disproportionate assets case | Former sub-registrar Janakiraman, wife sentenced to imprisonment

The Special Court for Prevention of Corruption Act, Tiruchi convicted and sentenced a former sub-registrar V. Janakiraman, 79, and his wife J. Vasanthi, 65, to undergo five-year rigorous imprisonment each in a disproportionate assets case that was booked against them in 2001 by the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti Corruption (DVAC). 

2. Nainar Nagenthran to appear before Tambaram police on May 2

BJP leader and Tirunelveli Lok Sabha candidate Nainar Nagenthran said he has received the summons issued by the Tambaram police directing him to appear before them in connection with the seizure of unaccounted cash amounts to ₹3.99 crore from three passengers of Chennai Egmore - Tirunelveli Nellai Superfast Express at Tambaram railway station on April 7.

3. Tamil Nadu Mahila Congress to protest against PM for his remarks on mangalsutra

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president K. Selvaperunthagai said the State Mahila Congress would organise a protest against Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his remarks that Congress “would not spare even the mangalsutra of women”.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US