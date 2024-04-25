GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Here are the big stories from Tamil Nadu today

Welcome to the Tamil Nadu Today newsletter, your guide from The Hindu on the major news stories to follow today. Curated and written by Lalitha Ranjani

April 25, 2024 06:10 pm | Updated 06:10 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Chess player D. Gukesh who won the FIDE Candidate Tournament, arrived at the Chennai airport on April 25, 2024

Chess player D. Gukesh who won the FIDE Candidate Tournament, arrived at the Chennai airport on April 25, 2024 | Photo Credit: B. Velankanni Raj

1. Disproportionate assets case | Former sub-registrar Janakiraman, wife sentenced to imprisonment

The Special Court for Prevention of Corruption Act, Tiruchi convicted and sentenced a former sub-registrar V. Janakiraman, 79, and his wife J. Vasanthi, 65, to undergo five-year rigorous imprisonment each in a disproportionate assets case that was booked against them in 2001 by the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti Corruption (DVAC). 

2. Nainar Nagenthran to appear before Tambaram police on May 2

BJP leader and Tirunelveli Lok Sabha candidate Nainar Nagenthran said he has received the summons issued by the Tambaram police directing him to appear before them in connection with the seizure of unaccounted cash amounts to ₹3.99 crore from three passengers of Chennai Egmore - Tirunelveli Nellai Superfast Express at Tambaram railway station on April 7.

3. Tamil Nadu Mahila Congress to protest against PM for his remarks on mangalsutra

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president K. Selvaperunthagai said the State Mahila Congress would organise a protest against Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his remarks that Congress “would not spare even the mangalsutra of women”.

