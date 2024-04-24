ADVERTISEMENT

Here are the big stories from Tamil Nadu today

April 24, 2024 05:16 pm | Updated 05:27 pm IST

Welcome to the Tamil Nadu Today newsletter, your guide from The Hindu on the major news stories to follow today. Curated and written by Lalitha Ranjani

The Hindu Bureau

Construction of a steel mechanized boat going on in full swing at Tharuvaikulam near Thoothukudi to launch it in June after the annual fishing ban that ends on June 15. | Photo Credit: N. Rajesh

1. Seizure of ₹3.99 crore | Madras HC dismisses plea for ED probe

The Madras High Court dismissed a writ petition that sought a probe by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) with respect to the seizure of ₹3.99 crore from three train passengers at Tambaram railway station in Chennai on April 7, and another reported seizure of ₹28.5 lakh from the DMK Tirunelveli East district secretary’s office on April 4.

2. Ilaiyaraaja’s commercial transactions will be subject to appeal filed by Echo Recording: Madras HC

The Madras High Court ordered that any commercial transaction undertaken by music composer R. Ilaiyaraaja, with respect to around 4,500 film songs over which Echo Recording Private Limited has staked a claim, would be subject to the result of an appeal filed by the recording company.

3. Cuddalore woman murder | Three more held

The Srimushnam police arrested three more persons in connection with the murder of a 45-year-old woman at Pakkirimaniyam village in Cuddalore district on April 19. The accused who belong to the same village, have been identified as Pandian, Arun Chezhiyan and Raja.

The police had already arrested five persons in connection with the murder.

According to police, previous enmity between Kalaimani, the prime accused, and Jayashankar, a relative of the victim (Gomathi) was the reason for the murder on polling day. 

