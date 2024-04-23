April 23, 2024 06:23 pm | Updated 06:23 pm IST

1. Madras HC refuses to exempt Rajesh Das from surrendering

The Madras High Court dismissed a petition filed by former special Director General of Police (DGP) Rajesh Das, seeking exemption from surrendering.

A trial court as well as an appellate court had found him guilty of making sexual advances towards a woman Indian Police Service (IPS) officer and imposed a punishment of three years of rigorous imprisonment.

2. Widow of suspected honour killing victim dies by suicide

The 22-year-old widow of Praveen, 26, a mechanic who was hacked to death two months ago at Pallikaranai in Chennai in a suspected case of honour killing, died of suicide on Monday night.

The victim, identified as Sharmila, a BBA graduate had married Praveen despite her parents’ opposition to their marriage since both belonged to different castes.

Earlier on February 23, noticing Praveen was walking alone in Pallikaranai, Sharmila’s brother Dinesh and four of his friends waylaid him and hacked Praveen to death using knives. Pallikaranai police arrested Dinesh and his associates.

3. Man dies during pilgrimage trek to Vellingiri hills

A 31-year-old man from Tiruppur, who suffered injuries after falling from a steep portion of the Vellingiri hills near Coimbatore on April 19, died yesterday.

With this, the total number of persons who have died while trekking the hills this pilgrimage season, rose to eight.