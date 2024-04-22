ADVERTISEMENT

Here are the big stories from Tamil Nadu today

April 22, 2024 06:06 pm | Updated 06:06 pm IST

Welcome to the Tamil Nadu Today newsletter, your guide from The Hindu on the major news stories to follow today. Curated and written by Lalitha Ranjani

The Hindu Bureau

Car festival of Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple as part of the Chithirai festival in Madurai on April 22, 2024 | Photo Credit: G. Moorthy

1. SC to hear Tamil Nadu’s suit against Kerala on Mullaperiyar dam mega parking project on July 10

The Supreme Court fixed July 10 for settling the issues to be heard in an original suit filed by Tamil Nadu against neighbouring Kerala over the construction of a mega parking project near the Mullaperiyar dam.

A Bench headed by Justice A.S. Oka recorded Tamil Nadu’s objection to the findings of the Survey of India report on the parking project.

2. Madras HC orders notice to ED on plea to take action Nainar Nagenthran

The Madras High Court ordered notice to Enforcement Directorate (ED) on a plea to take action under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002 with respect to the seizure of ₹3.99 crore from three train passengers at Tambaram railway station in Chennai on April 7, and another reported seizure of ₹28.5 lakh from DMK’s Tirunelveli East district secretary’s office on April 4.

3. Madras HC dismisses plea to disqualify Virudhunagar Congress candidate 

The Madras High Court dismissed a writ petition filed by BJP’s Virudhunagar IT-wing district president C. Selvakumar, seeking a direction to Election Commission of India (ECI) to disqualify Congress candidate B. Manickam Tagore for having allegedly violated the model code of conduct.

