1. 63.2% voter turnout till 5 pm

Polling percentage across Tamil Nadu was 63.2% at 5 pm after nine hours of voting. Of this, Dharmapuri polled the highest of 67.53% and Chennai South polled the lowest of 57.04%. Puducherry registered 73% polling.

Meanwhile, Vilavancode Assembly constituency registered 56.68% polling percentage.

2. Vengaivayal poll scene

Dalit residents of Vengaivayal falling under Tiruchi Lok Sabha constituency boycotted the poll in protest against police failure to bring to book culprits involved in mixing human faeces in the overhead water tank.

A majority of upper caste Hindus at adjacent Eraiyur too stayed away from voting and stage a demonstration claiming that they have lost their peace as the case is yet to be cracked.

After multiple rounds of talks, the villagers consented to cast their votes.

3. Parandur protestors

Tense moments prevailed in Ekanapuram village which comes under Sriperumbudur constituency after a revenue official wanted the people to vote, dropping their decision to boycotting election due to land acquisition for Parandur airport.

