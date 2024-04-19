GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Here are the big stories from Tamil Nadu today

Welcome to the Tamil Nadu Today newsletter, your guide from The Hindu on the major news stories to follow today. Curated and written by Lalitha Ranjani

April 19, 2024 06:29 pm | Updated 06:36 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
100 not out M. Subbammal of Vadakku Panaivadalichatram of Tenkasi reserve constituency showing the undelidable mark after casting her vote on Friday.

100 not out M. Subbammal of Vadakku Panaivadalichatram of Tenkasi reserve constituency showing the undelidable mark after casting her vote on Friday. | Photo Credit: A. Shaikmohideen

1. 63.2% voter turnout till 5 pm

Polling percentage across Tamil Nadu was 63.2% at 5 pm after nine hours of voting. Of this, Dharmapuri polled the highest of 67.53% and Chennai South polled the lowest of 57.04%. Puducherry registered 73% polling.

Meanwhile, Vilavancode Assembly constituency registered 56.68% polling percentage.

2. Vengaivayal poll scene

Dalit residents of Vengaivayal falling under Tiruchi Lok Sabha constituency boycotted the poll in protest against police failure to bring to book culprits involved in mixing human faeces in the overhead water tank.

A majority of upper caste Hindus at adjacent Eraiyur too stayed away from voting and stage a demonstration claiming that they have lost their peace as the case is yet to be cracked.

After multiple rounds of talks, the villagers consented to cast their votes.

3. Parandur protestors

Tense moments prevailed in Ekanapuram village which comes under Sriperumbudur constituency after a revenue official wanted the people to vote, dropping their decision to boycotting election due to land acquisition for Parandur airport.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.