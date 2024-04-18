ADVERTISEMENT

Here are the big stories from Tamil Nadu today

April 18, 2024 06:09 pm | Updated 06:09 pm IST

Welcome to the Tamil Nadu Today newsletter, your guide from The Hindu on the major news stories to follow today. Curated and written by Lalitha Ranjani

The Hindu Bureau

Chennai, 17/04/2024 : The EVMs from Nandanam Arts college campus is distributed to the respective polling booth in Chennai on Thursday. The voting for the Lok Sabha Elections is set to begin on Friday, April 19. | Photo Credit: S.R. Raghunathan

1. T.N. set for polling

Polling for the Lok Sabha elections in Tamil Nadu and the bypoll to the Vilavancode Assembly constituency is set to commence at 7 a.m. on April 19, with over 3.32 lakh polling personnel deployed across the State.

2. Clean chit to Isha Foundation

The Tamil Nadu police has given a clean chit to Isha Foundation and said that nearly all of the six volunteers who had gone missing from its yoga centre at the foothills of Vellingiri in Coimbatore district, had returned after having left the centre due to personal reasons.

The submission was made before a Division Bench of Justices M.S. Ramesh and Sunder Mohan who were seized of a habeas corpus petition (HCP) filed by C. Thirumalai (56) of Kulasekarapatti in Tirunelveli district stating his brother C. Ganesan had been missing since March 2023.

3. ‘Action will be taken based on police report on seizure of ₹3.99 crore from train passengers’

The Madras High Court recorded the submission of the Election Commission of India (ECI) that it would take further action on the seizure of ₹3.99 crore, from three passengers of a train bound to Tirunelveli from Chennai, after the police completes its investigation and files a final report.

