April 17, 2024 06:52 pm | Updated 06:53 pm IST

1. Modi failed as PM: Stalin

DMK president and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had failed in his role as the Prime Minister of India, a great and significant democracy.

“Mr. Modi should be removed from the post of Prime Minister. The country cannot afford to have him again, as it will destroy India as a Parliamentary democracy. The RSS and the BJP will convert India into an autocratic state,” the CM said, in a statement made on the last day of campaigning for the Lok Sabha polls in Tamil Nadu.

2. Rajesh Das plea | Madras High Court reserves orders

The Madras High Court reserved its orders on former special Director General of Police (DGP) Rajesh Das’s plea to exempt him from surrendering before Villupuram Chief Judicial Magistrate, since he had been convicted and sentenced to three years of imprisonment for having made sexual advances towards a woman Indian Police Service (IPS) officer.

3. Ilaiyaraaja is not above everybody else: Madras HC

The musical trinity, Muthuswami Deekshitar, Tyagarajar and Syama Sastri can claim to be above everybody but you (music composer R. Ilaiyaraaja) cannot be heard to say so,” said Justice R. Mahadevan, the senior-most judge of the Madras High Court.

He recalled senior counsel Satish Parasaran, representing Mr. Ilaiyaraaja, to have retorted, during the April 10, 2024 hearing, that his client was below only to God and above everyone else.