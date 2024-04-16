April 16, 2024 05:38 pm | Updated 05:38 pm IST

1. Nadda campaigns in Tamil Nadu

Claiming that the Centre’s share of funds to Tamil Nadu quadrupled after Prime Minister Narendra Modi came to power in 2014, BJP national president J.P. Nadda, at Tenkasi, reeled out statistics in support of his statement.

During his campaign at Paramakudi in Ramanathapuram district, Mr. Nadda said the people of Tamil Nadu are tired of the DMK and the AIADMK, and are looking for a change and this will come through the victory of the BJP, as the BJP and its allies are unstoppable now.

2. Electioneering to end at 6 p.m. tomorrow

All electioneering and campaigning activities are to come to an end, and strict regulations are set to come into force across Tamil Nadu from 6 p.m. tomorrow.

According to an official release from Chief Electoral Officer Satyabrata Sahoo, no one shall display to the public, any election matter by means of cinematographs, television or other similar apparatus such as FM Radio, WhatsApp, Facebook, Twitter, etc.

3. Chennai has the highest number of polling stations in T.N.

Chennai district has 3,726 polling stations, the highest among districts in Tamil Nadu for the Lok Sabha polls scheduled on April 19.

There are a total of 68,321 polling stations across the State, including 177 auxiliary polling stations that have been created in 19 districts.

Tiruvallur district has 3,687, the second-highest number of polling stations in the State followed by Salem (3,260) and Coimbatore (3,096), according to figures available with the Election Commission of India.

