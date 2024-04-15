April 15, 2024 07:16 pm | Updated 07:16 pm IST

1. Modi winds up campaign in Tamil Nadu

At a rally concluding his Lok Sabha poll campaign in Tamil Nadu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in Tirunelveli, slammed the ruling DMK over the alleged corruption and drug menace in the State.

ADVERTISEMENT

He labelled the Congress and DMK “sinners” over “ceding” Katchatheevu to Sri Lanka.

2. Vengaivayal villagers to boycott Lok Sabha polls

Dalit residents of Vengaivayal village in Pudukottai district have threatened to boycott the Lok Sabha elections, citing the failure of the police to arrest the culprits involved in the mixing human faeces in the overhead drinking water tank at the village in December 2022.

3. Fishing ban period commences

The annual ban on fishing period has commenced and fishing boats along Tamil Nadu coast would remain off the sea beginning today.

Fisheries department officials had announced that to enable production of fish, the fishermen shall not venture into the sea for 61 days (April 15 to June 14) both days inclusive.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.