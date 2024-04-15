GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Here are the big stories from Tamil Nadu today

Welcome to the Tamil Nadu Today newsletter, your guide from The Hindu on the major news stories to follow today. Curated and written by Lalitha Ranjani

April 15, 2024 07:16 pm | Updated 07:16 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the election campaign meeting held at Agasthiyarpatti near Ambasamudram in Tirunelveli district on April 15, 2024

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the election campaign meeting held at Agasthiyarpatti near Ambasamudram in Tirunelveli district on April 15, 2024 | Photo Credit: A. Shaikmohideen

1. Modi winds up campaign in Tamil Nadu

At a rally concluding his Lok Sabha poll campaign in Tamil Nadu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in Tirunelveli, slammed the ruling DMK over the alleged corruption and drug menace in the State.

He labelled the Congress and DMK “sinners” over “ceding” Katchatheevu to Sri Lanka.

2. Vengaivayal villagers to boycott Lok Sabha polls

Dalit residents of Vengaivayal village in Pudukottai district have threatened to boycott the Lok Sabha elections, citing the failure of the police to arrest the culprits involved in the mixing human faeces in the overhead drinking water tank at the village in December 2022.

3. Fishing ban period commences

The annual ban on fishing period has commenced and fishing boats along Tamil Nadu coast would remain off the sea beginning today.

Fisheries department officials had announced that to enable production of fish, the fishermen shall not venture into the sea for 61 days (April 15 to June 14) both days inclusive.

Top News Today

