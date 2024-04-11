ADVERTISEMENT

Here are the big stories from Tamil Nadu today

April 11, 2024 07:52 pm | Updated 07:52 pm IST

Welcome to the Tamil Nadu Today newsletter, your guide from The Hindu on the major news stories to follow today. Curated and written by Lalitha Ranjani

The Hindu Bureau

1. Political parties approached Naam Tamilar Katchi to give ₹1,000 crore: Seeman

Naam Tamilar Katchi chief coordinator Seeman alleged that certain political parties had offered ₹1,000 crore in exchange for political cooperation, but that the party remained steadfast in its resolve to contest the elections alone.

Campaigning for his party’s Namakkal constituency candidate G. Kanimozhi in Paramathi Velur, Namakkal and Rasipuram, Mr. Seeman said that a country can develop only when its farmers are happy.

2. Ramadoss slams DMK govt over delay in granting 10.5% internal reservation for Vanniyars

Pattali Makkal Katchi founder S. Ramadoss slammed the ruling DMK government for delay in granting 10.5% internal reservation of Vanniyars within the Most Backward Classes quota.

3. Ailing wild elephant being treated at Sathyamangalam

A team of veterinarians are treating a sick female elephant in a forest area at Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve (STR).

During patrolling, a Forest Department team found the elephant, aged between 45 to 50, lying unconscious at Pudukuiyanur beat at Vadavalli in Sathyamangalam Forest Range and alerted senior officials. A calf, aged between two and three years, was found near the elephant.

