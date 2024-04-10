GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Here are the big stories from Tamil Nadu today

Welcome to the Tamil Nadu Today newsletter, your guide from The Hindu on the major news stories to follow today. Curated and written by Lalitha Ranjani

April 10, 2024 07:39 pm | Updated 07:39 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a public meeting at Mettupalayam in Coimbatore district on April 10, 2024, campaigning for the BJP candidates who are contesting in Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Pollachi and the Nilgiris Lok Sabha constituencies.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a public meeting at Mettupalayam in Coimbatore district on April 10, 2024, campaigning for the BJP candidates who are contesting in Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Pollachi and the Nilgiris Lok Sabha constituencies. | Photo Credit: S. Siva Saravanan

1. PM Modi campaigns in State

Addressing a public meeting in Vellore town, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said dynasty politics, corruption and an anti-Tamil culture were the three major features of the ruling DMK party. The Dravidian party, he claimed, seemed to have a “copyright’’ to indulge in corruption in Tamil Nadu.

2. ‘I am above everybody’: Ilaiyaraaja’s counsel at Madras HC

“Yes, I am above everybody,” retorted acclaimed music composer R. Ilaiyaraaja’s counsel on Wednesday, April 10, 2024, while opposing an appeal filed by Echo Recording Company Private Limited before the Madras High Court, against a single judge’s 2019 order recognising his ‘special, moral right over 4,500 songs composed by him for more than 1,000 movies between the 1970s and 1990s.

3. Aadheenam extortion case | Madras HC denies bail to BJP Mayiladuthurai district president

The Madras High Court refused to grant bail to BJP Mayiladuthurai district president K. Agoram, in a case booked against him and six others, for having allegedly attempted to extort money from Dharmapuram Aadheenam Sri La Sri Masilamani Swamy by claiming to be in possession of obscene videos and audio clips related to the Mutt.

Related Topics

Tamil Nadu

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.