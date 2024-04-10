April 10, 2024 07:39 pm | Updated 07:39 pm IST

1. PM Modi campaigns in State

Addressing a public meeting in Vellore town, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said dynasty politics, corruption and an anti-Tamil culture were the three major features of the ruling DMK party. The Dravidian party, he claimed, seemed to have a “copyright’’ to indulge in corruption in Tamil Nadu.

2. ‘I am above everybody’: Ilaiyaraaja’s counsel at Madras HC

“Yes, I am above everybody,” retorted acclaimed music composer R. Ilaiyaraaja’s counsel on Wednesday, April 10, 2024, while opposing an appeal filed by Echo Recording Company Private Limited before the Madras High Court, against a single judge’s 2019 order recognising his ‘special, moral right’ over 4,500 songs composed by him for more than 1,000 movies between the 1970s and 1990s.

3. Aadheenam extortion case | Madras HC denies bail to BJP Mayiladuthurai district president

The Madras High Court refused to grant bail to BJP Mayiladuthurai district president K. Agoram, in a case booked against him and six others, for having allegedly attempted to extort money from Dharmapuram Aadheenam Sri La Sri Masilamani Swamy by claiming to be in possession of obscene videos and audio clips related to the Mutt.