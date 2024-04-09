April 09, 2024 06:32 pm | Updated 06:32 pm IST

1. R.M. Veerappan no more

R.M. Veerappan, one of the powerful Ministers in the Cabinet led by late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.G. Ramachandran in the 1980s and a close associate of the matinee-icon turned politician, died in Chennai on April 9, aged 98. He is survived by three daughters and three sons.

RMV, as he was called, was also a member in the Ministry of the late Chief Minister Jayalalithaa, but was expelled by her in 1995.

2. Jaffer Sadiq case | ED conducts searches at 30 locations in T.N.

The sleuths of Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted searches at 30 locations in Tamil Nadu, in connection with Jaffar Sadiq, an expelled DMK functionary and a film producer who was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau last month in a ₹2,000 crore drug trafficking case, sources said.

These searches were conducted at the house belonging to Jaffer Sadiq in Arulanandam Street, Mylapore, film director Ameer’s office in T. Nagar and his house at Chetpet, at the house of Buhari hotel’s owner Buhari, in Shastri Nagar, among others.

3. PM Modi in Chennai

Prime Minister Narendra Modi takes part in a roadshow at T. Nagar in Chennai, as part of his campaign for BJP candidates. He is slated to stay at the Raj Bhavan later tonight and is to take part in public meetings at Vellore and Mettupalayam tomorrow.

4. VCK releases poll manifesto

VCK president and candidate for the Chidambaram (Reserved) Parliamentary constituency Thol. Thirumavalavan released the election manifesto of his party for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls on April 19.

T.N. Minister for Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare M.R.K. Panneerselvam received the first copy of the manifesto, at the event held in Chidambaram.

