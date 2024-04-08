GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections

Here are the big stories from Tamil Nadu today

Welcome to the Tamil Nadu Today newsletter, your guide from The Hindu on the major news stories to follow today. Curated and written by Lalitha Ranjani

April 08, 2024 07:20 pm | Updated 07:20 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
I. Periyasamy. File

I. Periyasamy. File | Photo Credit: G. Karthikeyan

1. SC stays corruption case trial against Minister I. Periyasamy

The Supreme Court granted stay on the trial of Tamil Nadu Rural Development Minister I. Periyasamy in a corruption case regarding the alleged allotment of a plot in the Mogappair Eri scheme of the Tamil Nadu Housing Board, to C. Ganesan, who was the personal security officer to the then Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi, in 2008-2009.

2. Vikravandi seat declared vacant

Following the sudden demise of N. Pugazhenthi (71), the DMK MLA of Vikravandi constituency in Villupuram district, the Assembly seat has been declared vacant.

3. PM Modi to conduct roadshow in Chennai

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Chennai tomorrow evening and will participate in a roadshow organised to canvas votes for Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP’s) candidates in the capital city.

His roadshow will begin at 6.30 p.m. from Panagal Park. From there, the roadshow will cross Thiyagaraya road (Pondy Bazaar) and is expected to conclude around 7.35 p.m.

After wrapping up the campaign, his convoy will reach the Raj Bhavan, where he will be staying for the night. 

4. Schoolchildren at PM’s roadshow | Madras HC stays Coimbatore police probe

The Madras High Court stayed the investigation being conducted by the Coimbatore police against the management of a private school for having taken 32 students, in uniform, to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s roadshow in the city on March 18.

Justice G. Jayachandran granted the interim stay after Advocate-General P.S. Raman sought time to file a detailed counter-affidavit to a petition filed by school headmistress S. Pukal Vadivu for quashing the First Information Report (FIR) registered on March 19.

5. Restriction on carrying cash to continue till June 4

Addressing media persons at Chennai, Chief Electoral Officer Satyabrata Sahoo said the restriction on carrying a maximum amount of  ₹50,000 in cash will in in effect until the votes are counted on June 4, although the polling concludes on April 19.

Related Topics

Tamil Nadu

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.