April 04, 2024 06:29 pm | Updated 06:29 pm IST

1. Postal voting begins

The Election Department began the process of home voting / postal ballots to enable the participation of people above 85 years of age and differently-abled in the April 19 Lok Sabha election, across Tamil Nadu.

2. Tamil Nadu has 8,050 vulnerable, 181 critical polling stations

Tamil Nadu, which will go to polls for all 39 seats in the first phase of the general elections on April 19, has a total of 8,050 vulnerable polling stations and 181 critical polling station, officials said.

State Chief Electoral Officer Satyabrata Sahoo said they have permitted 807 star campaigners in the State.

3. Senthilbalaji’s remand extended

A sessions court in Chennai extended former Tamil Nadu Minister V. Senthilbalaji’s remand till April 15.

The III Additional Sessions Judge DV Anand, before whom Senthilbalaji was produced by the prosecution through video-conferencing from the Central Puzhal Prison extended the remand period.