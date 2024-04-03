April 03, 2024 07:14 pm | Updated 07:14 pm IST

1. Three Sri Lankan convicts in Rajiv Gandhi assassination case return home

The three Sri Lankan nationals convicted in the former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi assassination case — Murugan, Robert Payas and Jayakumar — who had been prematurely freed from prison and later detained at a special camp in Tiruchi, returned home after three decades.

2. TN moves SC for time-bound release relief for cyclone, flood

Tamil Nadu filed a suit against the Union government in the Supreme Court for the release of ₹19,692.69 crore as financial assistance for the damage caused by Cyclone Michaung in December 2023 within a specified time.

The State government said it had written to the Home Ministry on December 14, 2023 to release the funds. The State wants the apex court to fix a specified time frame for the Centre to consider its representation for the release of financial aid.

3. Madurai Bench can also hear PIL petitions relating to pan-State matters: Madras HC

The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court Bar Association (MMBA) has succeeded in restoring the right of the Bench to hear all kinds of public interest litigation (PIL) petitions including those that concern issues related to the entire State, and not just the 13 districts under its territorial jurisdiction.

