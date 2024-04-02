GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Here are the big stories from Tamil Nadu today

Welcome to the Tamil Nadu Today newsletter, your guide from The Hindu on the major news stories to follow today. Curated and written by Lalitha Ranjani

April 02, 2024 06:30 pm | Updated 06:30 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
A policeman takes a photo at voters awareness selfie point in Thoothukudi

A policeman takes a photo at voters awareness selfie point in Thoothukudi | Photo Credit: N. Rajesh

1. ED can summon ‘any person’ for ‘any information’: SC

The Supreme Court endorsed the sweeping powers of the Directorate of Enforcement (ED), saying the Central agency could call “anybody for any information” even as it castigated four Tamil Nadu District Collectors for failing to appear in person in response to a summons issued to them by the anti-money laundering body.

2. Expedite criminal cases against MPs/MLAs: Madras HC

The Madras High Court directed the prosecution to expedite proceedings in criminal cases pending against sitting as well as former MPs and MLAs in Tamil Nadu and file a status report before the court on June 20, 2024.

The First Division Bench of Chief Justice Sanjay V. Gangapurwala and Justice J. Sathya Narayana Prasad issued the direction on a suo motu writ petition taken up by the court, on the request of the Supreme Court, in 2020 to monitor the progress of criminal cases booked against MPs and MLAs.

3. Former T.N. Minister M.R. Vijayabhaskar booked

The Karur police registered a case against former AIADMK Minister M.R. Vijayabhaskar and others, for threatening an election official.

A team of election officials led by Vinoth Kumar, the Block Development Officer of Thanthonimalai, reportedly asked the AIADMK workers to follow the model code of conduct (MCC). The AIADMK men however, picked up an argument with Mr. Vinoth Kumar and other officials

