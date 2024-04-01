ADVERTISEMENT

Here are the big stories from Tamil Nadu today

April 01, 2024 08:34 pm | Updated 08:34 pm IST

Welcome to the Tamil Nadu Today newsletter, your guide from The Hindu on the major news stories to follow today. Curated and written by Lalitha Ranjani

The Hindu Bureau

DMK party workers during the election campaign for DMK candidate for Kanchipuram Lok Sabha constituency at Pillayar Palayam, Kancheepuram | Photo Credit: VEDHAN M

1. Katchatheevu row | Leaders react

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin said the BJP, which had expressed sudden concern for the Tamil fishermen “after sleeping for ten years”, should answer three questions posed by the people of Tamil Nadu.

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite being in power for the past 10 years at the the Centre, the BJP did nothing to retrieve Katchatheevu island, and has now, only remembered the issue, on the eve of the general elections, said T.N. Law Minister S. Reghupathy in Nagapattinam.

The Congress and the DMK should apologise to the fishermen and to the public for ceding Katchatheevu to Sri Lanka, BJP State president K. Annamalai said in Coimbatore

ADVERTISEMENT

2. People with criminal backgrounds cannot be granted police protection: Madras HC

The Madras High Court observed that people would lose faith in the judiciary if courts began directing the police to provide personal security officers (PSOs) to people with criminal backgrounds who faced threats to their lives solely because of their own conduct.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

3. Pondicherry University students booked for staging play that ‘outraged religious feelings’

The Kalapet Police in Puducherry have registered a case against certain students and others, on charges of “outraging religious feelings” while staging a play at the annual cultural festival, Ezhini 2k24, at Pondicherry University last week.

The police registered the case suo motu following a protest by the Akil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad, an affiliate organisation of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), on the campus on night of March 30, 2024.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US