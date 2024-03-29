March 29, 2024 06:09 pm | Updated 06:09 pm IST

1. Sekhmet Club roof collapse | Manager arrested

Chennai City Police arrested the manager of Sekhmet Club in connection with the collapse of a concrete ceiling last evening, which resulted in deaths of three staff.

The FIR opened by the police named 12 persons who were responsible for the mishap.

2. Madras HC rules on freezing of funds under UAPA

Bank accounts cannot be frozen under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 unless the Centre conducts an inquiry and arrives at a subjective satisfaction of the funds in those accounts having been used or intended to be used for a banned organisation, the Madras High Court has ruled.

A Division Bench of Justices M.S. Ramesh and Sunder Mohan held so while quashing an executive order freezing the savings bank account of the Chennai-based Tamil Nadu Development Foundation Trust that was suspected to be aiding Popular Front of India (PFI), a banned organisation under UAPA.

3. Schoolchildren at PM’s roadshow | Coimbatore school headmistress moves Madras HC

The headmistress of a middle school in Coimbatore has approached the Madras High Court with a plea to quash a criminal case registered against the school management for having reportedly taken 32 students in uniform to a roadshow conducted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 18.