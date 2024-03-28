GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Here are the big stories from Tamil Nadu today

Welcome to the Tamil Nadu Today newsletter, your guide from The Hindu on the major news stories to follow today. Curated and written by Lalitha Ranjani

March 28, 2024 07:27 pm | Updated 07:27 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
A. Ganeshamurthi. File

A. Ganeshamurthi. File | Photo Credit: M. Govarthan

1. Erode MP Ganeshamurthi passes away

Erode MP and Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK) senior functionary A. Ganeshamurthi, 77, who was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Coimbatore, died of cardiac arrest at 5.05 a.m.

On March 24, he reportedly consumed poison and was rushed to a private hospital in Erode where he was provided first-aid. Later, he was shifted to a private hospital in Coimbatore where his condition continued to remain in critical condition. 

2. Lok Sabha polls | Scrutiny of nominations

As the filing of nominations concluded yesterday, the District Election Officers carried out scrutinisation of nomination papers of aspiring candidates, across Tamil Nadu

3. Madras HC permits State to withdraw writ appeals filed against Stalin, Duraimurugan

The Madras High Court permitted the Tamil Nadu government to withdraw two writ appeals filed during the previous AIADMK government in 2019 against incumbent Chief Minister M.K. Stalin and Water Resources Minister Duraimurugan.

A Division Bench of Justices R. Suresh Kumar and K. Kumaresh Babu observed that the court could not compel a litigant to conduct a case when he/she/it wishes to abandon the matter completely, in the midst of the hearing, without reserving any right whasoever.

