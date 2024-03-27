ADVERTISEMENT

Here are the big stories from Tamil Nadu today

March 27, 2024 07:53 pm | Updated 07:53 pm IST

Welcome to the Tamil Nadu Today newsletter, your guide from The Hindu on the major news stories to follow today. Curated and written by Lalitha Ranjani

The Hindu Bureau

Tamil Nadu BJP president K. Annamalai filing his nomination papers on Wednesday, to contest from the Coimbatore constituency in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. Photo: Siva Saravanan. S | Photo Credit: Siva Saravanan S

1. Lok Sabha polls | MDMK loses ‘top’ symbol

The MDMK’s decision to accept only one seat allotted to it under the INDIA bloc for this year’s Lok Sabha polls has led to it losing the opportunity to contest under the ‘top’ symbol.

The Election Commission of India refused to allot the symbol that had been reserved for the party until it got derecognised in 2010. The ECI told the Madras High Court that the party’s plea for the symbol could have been considered if it had contested in at least two seats this year.

2. Last day of nomination filing

Tamil Nadu BJP president and the party’s candidate for the Coimbatore constituency K. Annamalai, filed his nomination papers for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. 

Kanniyakumari Congress candidate Vijay Vasanth, Theni BJP candidate T.T.V. Dhinakaran, Chennai Central candidate Dhayanidhi Maran were among others who filed nomination on the last day of nomination filing.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

3. Lok Sabha polls | Madras High Court junks plea to advance date of counting of votes 

The Madras High Court dismissed a writ petition that sought to quash the Lok Sabha election notification issued for Tamil Nadu, fixing the date of polling as April 19, 2024 and the date of counting of votes as June 4, 2024.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Tamil Nadu

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US