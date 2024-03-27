March 27, 2024 07:53 pm | Updated 07:53 pm IST

1. Lok Sabha polls | MDMK loses ‘top’ symbol

The MDMK’s decision to accept only one seat allotted to it under the INDIA bloc for this year’s Lok Sabha polls has led to it losing the opportunity to contest under the ‘top’ symbol.

The Election Commission of India refused to allot the symbol that had been reserved for the party until it got derecognised in 2010. The ECI told the Madras High Court that the party’s plea for the symbol could have been considered if it had contested in at least two seats this year.

2. Last day of nomination filing

Tamil Nadu BJP president and the party’s candidate for the Coimbatore constituency K. Annamalai, filed his nomination papers for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Kanniyakumari Congress candidate Vijay Vasanth, Theni BJP candidate T.T.V. Dhinakaran, Chennai Central candidate Dhayanidhi Maran were among others who filed nomination on the last day of nomination filing.

3. Lok Sabha polls | Madras High Court junks plea to advance date of counting of votes

The Madras High Court dismissed a writ petition that sought to quash the Lok Sabha election notification issued for Tamil Nadu, fixing the date of polling as April 19, 2024 and the date of counting of votes as June 4, 2024.

