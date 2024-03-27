GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Here are the big stories from Tamil Nadu today

Welcome to the Tamil Nadu Today newsletter, your guide from The Hindu on the major news stories to follow today. Curated and written by Lalitha Ranjani

March 27, 2024 07:53 pm | Updated 07:53 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Tamil Nadu BJP president K. Annamalai filing his nomination papers on Wednesday, to contest from the Coimbatore constituency in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. Photo: Siva Saravanan. S

Tamil Nadu BJP president K. Annamalai filing his nomination papers on Wednesday, to contest from the Coimbatore constituency in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. Photo: Siva Saravanan. S | Photo Credit: Siva Saravanan S

1. Lok Sabha polls | MDMK loses ‘top’ symbol

The MDMK’s decision to accept only one seat allotted to it under the INDIA bloc for this year’s Lok Sabha polls has led to it losing the opportunity to contest under the ‘top’ symbol.

The Election Commission of India refused to allot the symbol that had been reserved for the party until it got derecognised in 2010. The ECI told the Madras High Court that the party’s plea for the symbol could have been considered if it had contested in at least two seats this year.

2. Last day of nomination filing

Tamil Nadu BJP president and the party’s candidate for the Coimbatore constituency K. Annamalai, filed his nomination papers for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. 

Kanniyakumari Congress candidate Vijay Vasanth, Theni BJP candidate T.T.V. Dhinakaran, Chennai Central candidate Dhayanidhi Maran were among others who filed nomination on the last day of nomination filing.

3. Lok Sabha polls | Madras High Court junks plea to advance date of counting of votes 

The Madras High Court dismissed a writ petition that sought to quash the Lok Sabha election notification issued for Tamil Nadu, fixing the date of polling as April 19, 2024 and the date of counting of votes as June 4, 2024.

Related Topics

Tamil Nadu

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.