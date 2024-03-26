ADVERTISEMENT

Here are the big stories from Tamil Nadu today

March 26, 2024 06:05 pm | Updated 06:05 pm IST

Welcome to the Tamil Nadu Today newsletter, your guide from The Hindu on the major news stories to follow today. Curated and written by Lalitha Ranjani

The Hindu Bureau

Thoothukudi DMK candidate K.Kanimozhi, MP, filing her nomination papers to Returning officer G. Lakshmipathy in Thoothukudi on March 26, 2024 | Photo Credit: N. Rajesh

1. Class X Board exams commence

The Class 10 State Board examinations in Tamil Nadu began with what many students described as an ‘easy’ language paper. Over 9 lakh students from across the State had registered to write the exam at 4,107 examination centres.

As many as 4,57,525 boys and 4,52,498 girls and one transgender student comprised the total 9,10,024 candidates who had registered to write the exams from a total of 12,616 schools.

2. Top symbol for MDMK | Madras HC orders deadline

The Madras High Court has directed the Election Commission of India to take a decision on Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam’s representation to allot ‘top’ symbol for it in Tiruchi parliamentary constituency by 9 am tomorrow and to report to the court at 2:15 pm.

3. ‘SL Deputy High Commission has issued travel document to Rajiv Gandhi case convict Sriharan’

The Tamil Nadu government informed the Madras High Court of the Sri Lankan Deputy High Commission in Chennai having issued a temporary travel document to former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi assassination case convict Murugan alias Sriharan.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Tamil Nadu

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US