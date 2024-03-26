March 26, 2024 06:05 pm | Updated 06:05 pm IST

1. Class X Board exams commence

The Class 10 State Board examinations in Tamil Nadu began with what many students described as an ‘easy’ language paper. Over 9 lakh students from across the State had registered to write the exam at 4,107 examination centres.

As many as 4,57,525 boys and 4,52,498 girls and one transgender student comprised the total 9,10,024 candidates who had registered to write the exams from a total of 12,616 schools.

2. Top symbol for MDMK | Madras HC orders deadline

The Madras High Court has directed the Election Commission of India to take a decision on Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam’s representation to allot ‘top’ symbol for it in Tiruchi parliamentary constituency by 9 am tomorrow and to report to the court at 2:15 pm.

3. ‘SL Deputy High Commission has issued travel document to Rajiv Gandhi case convict Sriharan’

The Tamil Nadu government informed the Madras High Court of the Sri Lankan Deputy High Commission in Chennai having issued a temporary travel document to former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi assassination case convict Murugan alias Sriharan.