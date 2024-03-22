March 22, 2024 07:27 pm | Updated 07:27 pm IST

1. Governor Ravi re-inducts Ponmudy into Cabinet

Senior DMK leader K. Ponmudy was re-inducted into the Tamil Nadu Cabinet on March 22, 2024. Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi administered the oath of office and secrecy to Mr. Ponmudy, in the presence of Chief Minister M.K. Stalin in the Raj Bhavan in Chennai.

The swearing-in ceremony took place a day after the Supreme Court strongly viewed the action of the Governor to put on hold the induction of Mr. Ponmudy

2. Lok Sabha polls | BJP, PMK, DMDK announce candidates

Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) president Anbumani Ramadoss released the party’s first list of nine candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, in alliance with the BJP. Sowmiya Anbumani is to contest from Dharmapuri.

The DMDK released its list of candidates for the five Lok Sabha constituencies it is contesting in, as part of the AIADMK alliance. The DMDK’s late founder Vijayakant’s son Vijaya Prabhakaran will make his poll debut and contest in Virudhunagar.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) released its final list of candidates entering the fray from Tamil Nadu. New entrant, actor Radikaa Sarathkumar has been fielded from the Virudhunagar seat. Ms. Radikaa’s candidature comes a few days after her husband R. Sarathkumar, merged his political outfit, the All India Samathuva Makkal Katchi with the BJP.

The Kongunadu Makkal Desia Katchi (KMDK), part of the DMK alliance in Tamil Nadu for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, changed its candidate for the Namakkal Parliamentary constituency. V.S. Madeswaran replaces S. Suriamoorthi following a viral video of Mr. Suriamoorthi making casteist remarks.

3. AIADMK releases manifesto

The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) released its manifesto for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Released by the party’s general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami, the manifesto recommended that States be allowed to borrow, for development projects, from external agencies without the stipulation of a counter-guarantee from the Union government.