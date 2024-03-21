March 21, 2024 05:54 pm | Updated 05:54 pm IST

1. Supreme Court raps Tamil Nadu Governor

The Supreme Court has given Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi overnight to take a call on reinstating DMK leader K. Ponmudy as a Minister. The apex court said it would pass a judgment on Friday on his conduct in the matter.

The Bench said Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi is “defying the Supreme Court of India” by claiming that appointing DMK leader K. Ponmudy as Higher Education Minister is against “constitutional morality.

2. ED searches former AIADMK Minister C. Vijayabaskar’s residence

Officials of the Enforcement Directorate have launched a search at the residence of former AIADMK Minister and the Viralimalai MLA C. Vijayabaskar, in Iluppur in Pudukottai district.

3. AIADMK announces second list of candidates

The AIADMK released its second list of nominees for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, and stuck to its approach of fielding mostly new-comers. The list was made public by party general secretary, Edappadi K. Palaniswami.

4. 32 T.N. fishermen arrested by Sri Lankan Navy

The Sri Lankan Navy personnel arrested 32 fishermen from Tamil Nadu and impounded five of their trawlers along the Palk Strait, on the night of Wednesday.

At around 7 p.m., Sri Lankan Navy personnel on surveillance duty reportedly detained 25 fishermen, who were engaged in fishing in three trawlers near the Neduntheevu islet, on charges of poaching.

In a separate incident, seven fishermen in two trawlers, who were also fishing in the Palk Strait, were taken into custody by the Sri Lankan Navy.