GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Here are the big stories from Tamil Nadu today

Welcome to the Tamil Nadu Today newsletter, your guide from The Hindu on the major news stories to follow today. Curated and written by Lalitha Ranjani

March 21, 2024 05:54 pm | Updated 05:54 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

1. Supreme Court raps Tamil Nadu Governor

The Supreme Court has given Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi overnight to take a call on reinstating DMK leader K. Ponmudy as a Minister. The apex court said it would pass a judgment on Friday on his conduct in the matter.

The Bench said Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi is “defying the Supreme Court of India” by claiming that appointing DMK leader K. Ponmudy as Higher Education Minister is against “constitutional morality.

2. ED searches former AIADMK Minister C. Vijayabaskar’s residence

Officials of the Enforcement Directorate have launched a search at the residence of former AIADMK Minister and the Viralimalai MLA C. Vijayabaskar, in Iluppur in Pudukottai district. 

3. AIADMK announces second list of candidates 

The AIADMK released its second list of nominees for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, and stuck to its approach of fielding mostly new-comers. The list was made public by party general secretary, Edappadi K. Palaniswami.

4. 32 T.N. fishermen arrested by Sri Lankan Navy

The Sri Lankan Navy personnel arrested 32 fishermen from Tamil Nadu and impounded five of their trawlers along the Palk Strait, on the night of Wednesday.

At around 7 p.m., Sri Lankan Navy personnel on surveillance duty reportedly detained 25 fishermen, who were engaged in fishing in three trawlers near the Neduntheevu islet, on charges of poaching.

In a separate incident, seven fishermen in two trawlers, who were also fishing in the Palk Strait, were taken into custody by the Sri Lankan Navy.

Related Topics

Tamil Nadu

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.