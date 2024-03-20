ADVERTISEMENT

Here are the big stories from Tamil Nadu today

March 20, 2024 06:56 pm | Updated 06:56 pm IST

Welcome to the Tamil Nadu Today newsletter, your guide from The Hindu on the major news stories to follow today. Curated and written by Lalitha Ranjani

The Hindu Bureau

1. DMK releases manifesto, candidate list

DMK president and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin released the election manifesto of his party for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

If the INDIA bloc is voted to power at the Centre, Mr. Stalin promised to conduct a caste census once every five years and also promised the immediate implementation of the Act that provides 33% reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and State Assemblies.

Mr. Stalin also released the list of 21 DMK candidates that include three women, for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls in Tamil Nadu. The list features 10 incumbents and 11 new faces.

2. DMDK joins AIADMK alliance

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami announced that it had, under its fold, roped in many parties such as the Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK), Puthiya Tamizhagam, Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI), Puratchi Bharatham and the All India Forward Bloc (AIFB) for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The DMDK was allotted five seats - Tiruvallur, a constituency reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs), Central Chennai, Cuddalore, Thanjavur and Virudhunagar. The Puthiya Tamizhagam and the SDPI were given Tenkasi (SC) and Dindigul.

Mr. Palaniswami also released the first list of his party candidates.

3. Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje booked

The Madurai City Police have registered a case against Union Minister of State Shobha Karandlaje, on charges of promoting enmity between different groups of people. 

Ms. Karandlaje reportedly said that “people from Tamil Nadu, who come to Karnataka, get trained in Tamil Nadu and plant bombs in Karnataka.” T.N. CM M.K. Stalin had strongly condemned the Minister ‘reckless’ statement. The Minister later apologised for her statement.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Tamil Nadu

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US