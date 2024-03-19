ADVERTISEMENT

Here are the big stories from Tamil Nadu today

March 19, 2024 06:51 pm | Updated 06:51 pm IST

Welcome to the Tamil Nadu Today newsletter, your guide from The Hindu on the major news stories to follow today. Curated and written by Lalitha Ranjani

The Hindu Bureau

Prime Minister Narendra Modi waving to people on a jeep during a public meeting in Gajjalnaickenpatti in Salem in Tamil Nadu on March 19, 2024 | Photo Credit: E. Lakshmi Narayanan

1. PM Modi in Salem

Participating in a public meeting in Salem, Prime Minister Narendra Modi who was in Tamil Nadu for the sixth time this year, said the DMK and Congress party were two sides of the same coin as both were involved in corruption and family rule.

He added that stringent action would be taken against corruption over the next five years, and asked the people of Tamil Nadu to give his BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) a massive mandate in the Lok Sabha elections.

2. MCC violation at PM roadshow

An inquiry has been initiated into an incident where schoolchildren were brought to participate in a roadshow undertaken by BJP leader and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Coimbatore. The Coimbatore District Education Officer on Tuesday, March 19, 2024 instructed the management of the government-aided Sri Sai Baba Vidyalayam Aided Middle School to take strict action against the headmaster and staff, and submit a detailed report of the incident.

3. BJP allots 10 Lok Sabha seats for PMK

The Bhartiya Janata Party allotted 10 seats to the Pattali Makkal Katchi in the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha polls  in Tamil Nadu.

The agreement was signed by the PMK founder S. Ramadoss and BJP state president K. Annamalai at the former’s residence at Thailapuram in Villupuram district.

4. VCK’s Thirumavalavan, Ravikumar to contest on ‘pot’ symbol

Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) founder Thol. Thirumavalavan and the party’s general secretary, D. Ravikumar, will be contesting the upcoming Lok Sabha elections from Chidambaram and Villupuram Lok Sabha constituencies. 

