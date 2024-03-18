GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Here are the big stories from Tamil Nadu today

Welcome to the Tamil Nadu Today newsletter, your guide from The Hindu on the major news stories to follow today. Curated and written by Lalitha Ranjani

March 18, 2024 06:40 pm | Updated 06:40 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
BJP supporters before Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s roadshow ahead of Lok Sabha elections, in Coimbatore on March 18, 2024

BJP supporters before Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s roadshow ahead of Lok Sabha elections, in Coimbatore on March 18, 2024 | Photo Credit: PTI

1. PM Modi’s roadshow

Prime Minister Narendra Modi takes part in a three-km roadshow that started near Ganga Hospital on Mettupalayam road and is to conclude near the Head Post Office in R.S. Puram.

After the Coimbatore police denied permission for the rally citing various reasons, the rally is being held following a direction from the Madras High Court.

2. Ponmudy swearing-in | State approaches Supreme Court

The Tamil Nadu government has approached the Supreme Court seeking a direction to Governor R.N. Ravi to swear-in DMK leader K. Ponmudy as Higher Education Minister.

The State cited that the Governor shows reservations despite the recent apex court order suspending Ponmudy’s conviction and sentence in a disproportionate assets case.

3. Lok Sabha polls | DMK, Congress, MDMK announce contesting candidates

While the DMK announced that it would contest in 21 Lok Sabha constituencies in Tamil Nadu, MDMK announced its candidature at Tiruchi constituency.

Meanwhile, the Congress has finalised nine seats in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

