1. PM roadshow in Coimbatore | Madras High Court waves green flag

The Madras High Court directed the Coimbatore city police to grant permission for a road show by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 18.

Justice N. Anand Venkatesh set aside an order passed by Assistant Commissioner of Police, R.S. Puram Range, denying permission.

On the ground raised by the police of the locality being communally sensitive, the judge said, those issues could be worked out by coordinating with the Special Protection Group (SPG) which takes care of PM security.

2. Modi in Kanniyakumari

BJP leader and Prime Minister Narendra Modi charged that the I.N.D.I.A. bloc, comprising parties such as the DMK and Congress, could never succeed in developing Tamil Nadu.

“Their history is of scams, and their policies are focussed on coming to power to loot the public,” he claimed at a BJP public meeting in Kanniyakumari district.

3. CPI (M) announces its candidates

The state secretary of CPI (M) announced the party’s two candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

While the incumbent Madurai MP Su Venkatesan has been renominated in Madurai constituency, R. Sachithanantham has been nominated for Dindigul constituency.

4. 15 fishers arrested by Lankan Navy

Fifteen fishermen from Karaikal in Puducherry and Nagapattinam in Tamil Nadu, were arrested early this morning, by the Sri Lankan Navy. Their boat was also seized.

Twelve of the arrested fishers are from Karaikal, while the other three are from Nagapattinam.

5. Four new corporations

The Tamil Nadu government has issued orders upgrading Pudukkottai, Namakkal, Tiruvannamalai and Karaikudi into municipal corporations..

Thus, the total number of municipal corporations in Tamil Nadu will rise to 25.

