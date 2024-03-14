ADVERTISEMENT

Here are the big stories from Tamil Nadu today

March 14, 2024 06:52 pm | Updated 06:52 pm IST

Welcome to the Tamil Nadu Today newsletter, your guide from The Hindu on the major news stories to follow today. Curated and written by Lalitha Ranjani

The Hindu Bureau

A view of Jaffer Sadiq’s godown in Perungudi, where the Narcotics Control Bureau conducted searches on March 14, 2024 | Photo Credit: R. Ravindran

1. Drug seizure case | State files defamation against EPS, Annamalai for comments against CM

The Tamil Nadu government has filed defamation complaints against the Leader of Opposition and AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K .Palaniswami and BJP state president K. Annamalai accusing them of making derogatory statements defaming the government and linking Chief Minister M.K. Stalin with the recent seizure of pseudoephedrine in New Delhi.

2. Madras HC rejects plea to grant Indian citizenship to children born at Sri Lankan refugee camps

The Madras High Court refused to issue a general direction to the Centre to grant Indian citizenship to all children born at the special camps for Sri Lankan refugees in Tamil Nadu. 

3. CM Stalin urges Union government to disburse MGNREGS dues

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin wrote to the Union government requesting to disburse the MGNREGS (Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme) total wage liability amount to the tune of ₹1,678.83 crore accumulated up to January 5, 2024.

