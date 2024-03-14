March 14, 2024 06:52 pm | Updated 06:52 pm IST

1. Drug seizure case | State files defamation against EPS, Annamalai for comments against CM

The Tamil Nadu government has filed defamation complaints against the Leader of Opposition and AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K .Palaniswami and BJP state president K. Annamalai accusing them of making derogatory statements defaming the government and linking Chief Minister M.K. Stalin with the recent seizure of pseudoephedrine in New Delhi.

2. Madras HC rejects plea to grant Indian citizenship to children born at Sri Lankan refugee camps

The Madras High Court refused to issue a general direction to the Centre to grant Indian citizenship to all children born at the special camps for Sri Lankan refugees in Tamil Nadu.

3. CM Stalin urges Union government to disburse MGNREGS dues

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin wrote to the Union government requesting to disburse the MGNREGS (Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme) total wage liability amount to the tune of ₹1,678.83 crore accumulated up to January 5, 2024.