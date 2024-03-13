ADVERTISEMENT

Here are the big stories from Tamil Nadu today

March 13, 2024 06:42 pm | Updated 06:42 pm IST

Welcome to the Tamil Nadu Today newsletter, your guide from The Hindu on the major news stories to follow today. Curated and written by Lalitha Ranjani

The Hindu Bureau

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin | Photo Credit: MANOHARAN J

1. Senthilbalaji case | Madras High Court refuses to stay money laundering trial 

The Madras High Court refused to grant an interim stay restraining the Chennai Principal Sessions Court from proceeding with the trial in a money laundering case being investigated by the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) against former Tamil Nadu Minister V. Senthilbalaji.

2. AIADMK-BJP are in secret alliance: CM Stalin

Lashing out at his political opponents Prime Minister Narendra Modi of the BJP and AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami at a function held in Pollachi, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin said: “Not just the Lok Sabha polls, be it any election now, I say with confidence that victory is ours.”

The CM also claimed that the AIADMK and BJP had a secret alliance and he said the I.N.D.I.A. Bloc was fighting them vehemently.

3. Construction worker dies after wall collapse

Two persons were rescued after they were buried alive, when a portion of a retaining wall they were constructing collapsed on top of them, near the tree arboretum in Udhagamandalam. However, one of the two men died in hospital later in the day.

