ADVERTISEMENT

Here are the big stories from Tamil Nadu today

March 12, 2024 07:14 pm | Updated 07:14 pm IST

Welcome to the Tamil Nadu Today newsletter, your guide from The Hindu on the major news stories to follow today. Curated and written by Lalitha Ranjani

The Hindu Bureau

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin. File | Photo Credit: S. Siva Saravanan

1. CAA will not be implemented in T.N.: CM

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin announced that the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), rules for which were notified on Monday, March 11 by the Union Home Ministry, would not be implemented in Tamil Nadu.

The CAA went against minorities and Sri Lankan Tamils living in camps in the State, he said.

Meanwhile, the Madras High Court quashed a criminal case booked by the Dindigul police against T.N. Rural Development Minister I. Periyasamy, his son I.P. Senthilkumar and a few others in December 2019, for having protested against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019.

2. AIADMK holds human chain agitation against drug menace across T.N.

The AIADMK conducted a state-wide human chain agitation against the drug menace in Tamil Nadu.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Party general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami led the agitation in Chennai.

3. DA hiked

The Tamil Nadu government announced a 4% hike in the Dearness Allowance (DA) for the State government employees, teachers and pensioners. The hike would have a retrospective effect from January 1, 2024.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US