Here are the big stories from Tamil Nadu today

Welcome to the Tamil Nadu Today newsletter, your guide from The Hindu on the major news stories to follow today. Curated and written by Lalitha Ranjani

March 12, 2024 07:14 pm | Updated 07:14 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin. File

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin. File | Photo Credit: S. Siva Saravanan

1. CAA will not be implemented in T.N.: CM

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin announced that the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), rules for which were notified on Monday, March 11 by the Union Home Ministry, would not be implemented in Tamil Nadu.

The CAA went against minorities and Sri Lankan Tamils living in camps in the State, he said.

Meanwhile, the Madras High Court quashed a criminal case booked by the Dindigul police against T.N. Rural Development Minister I. Periyasamy, his son I.P. Senthilkumar and a few others in December 2019, for having protested against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019.

2. AIADMK holds human chain agitation against drug menace across T.N.

The AIADMK conducted a state-wide human chain agitation against the drug menace in Tamil Nadu.

Party general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami led the agitation in Chennai.

3. DA hiked

The Tamil Nadu government announced a 4% hike in the Dearness Allowance (DA) for the State government employees, teachers and pensioners. The hike would have a retrospective effect from January 1, 2024.

