March 11, 2024 06:02 pm | Updated 06:02 pm IST

1. SC grants relief to Ponmudy

The Supreme Court has stayed the three-year prison sentence of former Tamil Nadu Minister K. Ponmudy in a disproportionate assets case.

A Bench headed by Justice A.S. Oka also stayed the sentence of his wife P. Visalakshi in the case.

The order paves the way for Mr. Ponmudy’s return as a legislator.

2. 100 kg of hashish worth ₹110 crore seized

The Central Intelligence Unit (CIU) team of the Tiruchi Customs has seized 100 kilograms of hashish worth ₹110 crores and 876 kilograms of ganja worth ₹1.05 crore from a shed on a prawn farm, near coastal Mimisal in Pudukottai district. Officials said the drugs were meant to be smuggled into Sri Lanka.

ADVERTISEMENT

Earlier on March 5, 99 kilograms of hashish worth ₹108 crores was seized near Mandapam in Ramanathapuram district during bid to smuggle to Sri Lanka

3. AIADMK’s former Mylapore MLA R. Rajalakshmi joins BJP

Advocate and AIADMK’s former Mylapore MLA R. Rajalakshmi joined the BJP in the presence of Union Ministers Kishan Reddy, General (retd.) V.K. Singh, BJP national co-in-charge of Tamil Nadu Arvind Menon and BJP state president K. Annamalai.

Ms. Rajalakshmi was earlier with the camp led by expelled AIADMK coordinator O. Panneerselvam.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.