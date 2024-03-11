ADVERTISEMENT

Here are the big stories from Tamil Nadu today

March 11, 2024 06:02 pm | Updated 06:02 pm IST

Welcome to the Tamil Nadu Today newsletter, your guide from The Hindu on the major news stories to follow today. Curated and written by Lalitha Ranjani

The Hindu Bureau

K. Ponmudy | Photo Credit: B. Jothi Ramalingam

1. SC grants relief to Ponmudy

The Supreme Court has stayed the three-year prison sentence of former Tamil Nadu Minister K. Ponmudy in a disproportionate assets case.

A Bench headed by Justice A.S. Oka also stayed the sentence of his wife P. Visalakshi in the case.

The order paves the way for Mr. Ponmudy’s return as a legislator.

2. 100 kg of hashish worth ₹110 crore seized

The Central Intelligence Unit (CIU) team of the Tiruchi Customs has seized 100 kilograms of hashish worth ₹110 crores and 876 kilograms of ganja worth ₹1.05 crore from a shed on a prawn farm, near coastal Mimisal in Pudukottai district. Officials said the drugs were meant to be smuggled into Sri Lanka.

Earlier on March 5, 99 kilograms of hashish worth ₹108 crores was seized near Mandapam in Ramanathapuram district during bid to smuggle to Sri Lanka

3. AIADMK’s former Mylapore MLA R. Rajalakshmi joins BJP

Advocate and AIADMK’s former Mylapore MLA R. Rajalakshmi joined the BJP in the presence of Union Ministers Kishan Reddy, General (retd.) V.K. Singh, BJP national co-in-charge of Tamil Nadu Arvind Menon and BJP state president K. Annamalai.

Ms. Rajalakshmi was earlier with the camp led by expelled AIADMK coordinator O. Panneerselvam.

