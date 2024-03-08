ADVERTISEMENT

Here are the big stories from Tamil Nadu today

March 08, 2024 06:47 pm | Updated 06:47 pm IST

Welcome to the Tamil Nadu Today newsletter, your guide from The Hindu on the major news stories to follow today. Curated and written by Lalitha Ranjani

The Hindu Bureau

An agreement to allot two seats to the VCK in the DMK-led alliance in Tamil Nadu was signed between DMK president M.K. Stalin and VCK chief Thol. Thirumavalavan on March 8, 2024 | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

1. Lok Sabha polls | DMK allots one seat to MDMK and two seats to VCK

Following a slew of seat-sharing talks, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) has allotted one seat to Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK) and two seats to Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK).

MDMK is to contest in its own ‘top’ symbol VCK which had sought three seats is to contest in Chidambaram and Villupuram constituencies.

2. BJP will win across Kongu region: Annamalai

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will register a massive victory in Coimbatore and the entire Kongu region, said the party’s state president K. Annamalai in Coimbatore.

The Parliamentary elections this year would prove ground-level changes that had taken place in Tamil Nadu, he added.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

3. Two killed in elephant attacks

Two persons were killed in separate incidents in the Mudumalai Tiger Reserve (MTR) and the Gudalur forest divisions in accidental confrontations with wild elephants.

In one incident, S. Nagaraj, 51, a resident of Masinagudi in MTR, had ventured out of his home to protect his farm from being raided by wild animals when an elephant passing through the area attacked and killed him.

In another incident, 50-year-old Maadev, working at the Devan estate near Devashola in Gudalur, was walking on the estate when he was attacked by a wild tusker.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US