GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Here are the big stories from Tamil Nadu today

Welcome to the Tamil Nadu Today newsletter, your guide from The Hindu on the major news stories to follow today. Curated and written by Lalitha Ranjani

March 08, 2024 06:47 pm | Updated 06:47 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
An agreement to allot two seats to the VCK in the DMK-led alliance in Tamil Nadu was signed between DMK president M.K. Stalin and VCK chief Thol. Thirumavalavan on March 8, 2024

An agreement to allot two seats to the VCK in the DMK-led alliance in Tamil Nadu was signed between DMK president M.K. Stalin and VCK chief Thol. Thirumavalavan on March 8, 2024 | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

1. Lok Sabha polls | DMK allots one seat to MDMK and two seats to VCK

Following a slew of seat-sharing talks, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) has allotted one seat to Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK) and two seats to Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK).

MDMK is to contest in its own ‘top’ symbol VCK which had sought three seats is to contest in Chidambaram and Villupuram constituencies.

2. BJP will win across Kongu region: Annamalai

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will register a massive victory in Coimbatore and the entire Kongu region, said the party’s state president K. Annamalai in Coimbatore.

The Parliamentary elections this year would prove ground-level changes that had taken place in Tamil Nadu, he added.

3. Two killed in elephant attacks

Two persons were killed in separate incidents in the Mudumalai Tiger Reserve (MTR) and the Gudalur forest divisions in accidental confrontations with wild elephants.

In one incident, S. Nagaraj, 51, a resident of Masinagudi in MTR, had ventured out of his home to protect his farm from being raided by wild animals when an elephant passing through the area attacked and killed him.

In another incident, 50-year-old Maadev, working at the Devan estate near Devashola in Gudalur, was walking on the estate when he was attacked by a wild tusker.

